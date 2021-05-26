Cancel
Ionia, MI

The Ionia Free Fair Will Return in 2021

By Wendy Reed
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 16 days ago
One of West Michigan's most iconic events, the Ionia Free Fair, will return in 2021 after taking the year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's fair will run from July 18 through July 24, 2021. Whether or not the event would be happening this year was...

mix957gr.com
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

