NHL

3 teams face elimination in NHL playoffs

wcn247.com
 28 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of another postseason meltdown. The New York Islanders have a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven series after winning Game 5 in double-overtime. Now tonight’s Game 6 is a must-win for the Penguins — not what they expected after posting a 26-8-2 record from March 2 through the end of the regular season. Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay gets another chance to eliminate the Florida Panthers, who survived Game 5 thanks to a 36-save performance from 20-year-old Spencer Knight in his Stanley Cup debut. Vegas will try a second time to eliminate the Wild after a 4-2 loss in Game 5. The road team is 4-1 in that series.

www.wcn247.com
