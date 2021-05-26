3 teams face elimination in NHL playoffs

There’s nothing quite like the NHL Playoffs. Everything is amped up to 11. There is nothing like watching your team play for a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Well, maybe there’s something. When the game goes to overtime, there’s a chance for one of the teams to win the series, and it’s even better when it happens in Game 7. The chance for a team’s season to end in literally an instant at any moment is enthralling. It’s different than any other sport. In baseball, only one team can score at a time. In football, there’s a clear offense and defense. In soccer, they go to penalty kicks. In basketball, there’s a clock to tell you when the final buzzer comes. In hockey, at any time, either team can break millions of hearts all at once.