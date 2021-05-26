Outrageous Crackdown on Freedom of Expression Continues in Belarus

Every Belarusian journalist who Russian investigative editor Alexey Kovalev has worked with “is in jail or exiled,” he told CBSN. His claim is an echo of a chilling May op-ed the Russian journalist penned in The New York Times, in which Kovalev lists three leading figures in Belarus independent media that he once worked with. Now, one of them is detained by authorities for “tax evasion,” another is sitting in pretrial detention after her website was shut, and the third spent a 15-day stint in jail before fleeing the country.