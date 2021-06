XCOM fans might know the studio Pavonis Interactive for their history with the Long War series of mods, the second of which was actually funded by 2K themselves. Their first full title with no relation to any other franchise is called Terra Invicta, a 4X/strategy hybrid revolving around getting ready to face an alien invasion threatening Earth. I had the chance to talk to one of the company’s developers, John Lumpkin, and take a look at a brand new build of the game during Hooded Horse‘s E3 2021 presentation.