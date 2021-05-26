Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Get 10 courses on Unity game development and a year of PlayStation Plus for $70

By Stack Commerce
Engadget
 16 days ago

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The Unity Engine has given the gaming industry some of its most beloved titles, including Ori and the Blind Forest, Hearthstone and Among Us. Games made with Unity offer rich visuals and can be enjoyed across platforms. Learning how to use it is incredibly useful if you want to design your own games, whether professionally or as a personal passion.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Store#Game Mechanics#Cloud Storage#Game Development#Online Courses#Pc Games#Mobile Titles#Engadget#The Unity Engine#The Blind Forest#Hearthstone#Ps Plus#Zenva Academy#Mammoth Interactive#The App Store#Stacksocial#Action Rpg Development#Game Design Principles#Detailed Courses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamespocketnow.com

Sony is bringing PlayStation games to mobile as soon as 2021

Mobile is quickly becoming the next growth avenue for giants in the gaming segment. Over the past few years, we have seen multiple acclaimed PC and console game franchises making their way to the mobile platform, with some of the most well-known success stories being Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Microsoft brought its portfolio of Xbox games to mobile with xCloud, while Google is trying to grab a piece of the pie with Stadia via cloud-based game streaming. Now, Sony has announced plans of bringing some iconic PlayStation franchises to smartphones.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

505 Games’ Parent Company Digital Bros. to Release 13 Games This Year, Second Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Game in Development

One of the last companies to reveal their financial results for the previous financial year is Digital Bros., the parent company of 505 Games. In the report, they revealed they’re planning on releasing 13 games during this financial year. While details on the majority of these were scarce, they were a little more forthcoming about games that will be released further into the future, and one of these is a sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.
Tennishypebeast.com

The Tokyo Olympics Are Getting An Official SEGA Video Game This Year

The last time we got an official Olympic video game from SEGA was in 2012 for the London Olympics as Rio 2016 never saw its official game due to the closing of Sega Australia Studios. This time around, regardless of how blighted the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been, SEGA is...
Video Gamescomicon.com

Kadokawa Games Announces ‘Relayer’ For PlayStation 4 and 5

In the latest issue of Famitsu, Kadokawa Games announced their latest title, a space opera strategy RPG known as Relayer. Originally known as Project Stella, this project has been in the works since 2018, with them working to improve the game graphically from Kadokawa Games’ previous works. The game is loosely connected to the mobile game Starly Girls: Episode Starsia, and is supposedly a prequel to the game, or at least it was back in 2019, according to an interview done by Twinfinite. That interview also mentioned that part of the development team was previously known for their work on Front Mission. With that also comes the ability to customize one’s mechs like they did in Front Mission, fortunately.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PlayStation Now June 2021 Lineup Gets Leaked

A new leak has revealed the June 2021 lineup of games for PlayStation Now. According to the leak on Reddit, there will be six new games added to the PS Now library and it introduces one of the most popular games in the industry: The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition. There are also the Sonic games that were confirmed a while ago, but this could be different for other titles.
Video GamesPopular Science

Learn how to develop your own video games for less than $7 per course

Gaming is having a moment. Many find it to be relaxing — meditative even. The ideal way to blow off some steam, gaming has been an escape of sorts, regardless of what your game of choice is, whether it’s The Last of Us or Animal Crossing. There are more gamers now than ever, which is why it’s also the perfect opportunity to learn how to create your own game.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

First UK Unity Centre of Excellence Spearheaded by Playstation VR Pioneer

When it comes to the development of virtual reality (VR) videogames Unity is one of the most popular engines, so if you want to get into the software side of the industry it’s a good program to know. To help in that endeavour it runs Unity Centre of Excellence Academy’s around the world, and there’s a new one opening in Salford, UK. Its training programme will be run by Simon Benson who should know a thing or two about VR, he was previously director of Sony’s Immersive Technology Group which created the PlayStation VR.
Video Gamesava360.com

Sony reverses course, keeps legacy PlayStation online stores open

Just three weeks ago, Sony announced its plans to shut down the digital stores for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita, effective this summer. Today, Sony partially reversed course, with Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan writing in a blog post that “it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here.”
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

PlayStation Website is Getting Rid of Major Features

It’s unpleasant to see some major gaming websites losing crucial features, especially when it comes to word about PlayStation. Apparently, Sony is determined to change how the core PlayStation website works and remove some of the existing “My PlayStation” features. Some of the My Playstation features have been really neat...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone?

Many Warzone players will have their gaming subscriptions for various reasons, from being able to play with friends to receiving subscription benefits. However, is Playstation Plus or Xbox Live Gold needed to play Warzone?. Warzone is arguably the most popular battle royale out there, with millions of players tuning in...
Video Gameshackaday.com

Adding In-Game Reset To Classic Playstations

The first Playstation is quickly approaching three decades since its release, and while this might make some of us who were around for that event feel a little aged, the hardware inside these machines isn’t getting any younger either. Plenty of people are replacing the optical drive in the original hardware with an optical drive emulator as they begin to fail, and with that comes the option for several other modifications to the hardware like this in-game reset mod.
Video GamesNeowin

Get this Build a Bundle: Learn Game Development, for free

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can get this Build a Bundle: Learn Game Development for free. First-person shooter, micro-RPG, & micro-strategy — learn up-to-date skills and build real games with 3 hands-on courses from Zenva. The fastest track to...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

PS Plus for AU$60: save 25% on a yearly PlayStation subscription while stocks last

Amazon AU's Mid-Year Sale is officially under way, once again offering a huge number of products at significantly reduced prices. PS5 consoles may still be hard to come by, but if you're one of the lucky few who already have one, or even if you own a PS4 console, you will surely be interested in this particular discount: Amazon AU is currently offering a 12 month PlayStation Plus subscription for AU$59.95 – that's a saving of AU$20 from the usual AU$79.95 price.