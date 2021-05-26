Get 10 courses on Unity game development and a year of PlayStation Plus for $70

In the latest issue of Famitsu, Kadokawa Games announced their latest title, a space opera strategy RPG known as Relayer. Originally known as Project Stella, this project has been in the works since 2018, with them working to improve the game graphically from Kadokawa Games’ previous works. The game is loosely connected to the mobile game Starly Girls: Episode Starsia, and is supposedly a prequel to the game, or at least it was back in 2019, according to an interview done by Twinfinite. That interview also mentioned that part of the development team was previously known for their work on Front Mission. With that also comes the ability to customize one’s mechs like they did in Front Mission, fortunately.