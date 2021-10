On October 7 and 8, a cabinet-level delegation of U.S. officials met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his cabinet for the start of a High-Level Security Dialogue to fashion new U.S.-Mexican security cooperation. The fact that after a year of a deep-freeze in bilateral security cooperation, the two governments reinitiated the top-level security dialogue is good. But negotiating a meaningful new deal will be a challenge. The areas of overlap in preferred security policies by the two countries is minimal, and vastly inadequate for reducing the flows of deadly fentanyl from Mexico to the United States and strengthening rule of law in Mexico. Mexican drug trafficking and criminal groups have been controlling more and more territory, acting with brazen impunity, and have augmented their efforts to penetrate further the already vastly coopted and corrupted Mexican law enforcement apparatus and political system.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO