Wednesday Webcomics: Enjoy a Bite of “BUUZA!!”
A misdialed number leads to a long distance relationship in this Queer webcomic that navigates themes of diaspora, found family, and religion. Taking place in the Middle East and Central Asia regions (like Salwa and Kazakhstan), BUUZA!! by Shazleen Khan begins on New Year’s Eve (1997). Zach, a sex line operator, is collecting donations under the pretense of giving to the poor. When he gets caught, he flees the restaurant. Later on, in his shared flat, he receives a phone call from a distressed man who thought he was calling emergency services. The story then reveals that the man’s name is Zhen, although Zach doesn’t get to speak to him again for a while after.thegeekiary.com