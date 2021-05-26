Wednesday Webcomics: Enjoy a Bite of “BUUZA!!”

Get The Party Started is the first chapter of a new middle-grade graphic novel series by debut graphic novelist Scout Underhill. The graphic novel tells the story of a group of playful pups who are introduced to the world of role-playing games and is based on his comic webseries Dungeons & Doggos. On Twitter, Scout Underhill posted "It's official, friends!!! DnDoggos are coming to a book store near you!! (In a few years.) I am so thankful for each and every one of you who has been on this adventure with us no matter how long. We couldn't have done this without your support!" following up explaining "It's like We Bare Bear rules with their paws. But @Toothlessthepup rolls big foam dice with her mouth! ;)" You can read over two hundred chapters of Dungeons & Doggos for free, right here, while you are waiting the three years and change.