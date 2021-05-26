Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Wednesday Webcomics: Enjoy a Bite of “BUUZA!!”

By Brahidaliz Martinez
thegeekiary.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA misdialed number leads to a long distance relationship in this Queer webcomic that navigates themes of diaspora, found family, and religion. Taking place in the Middle East and Central Asia regions (like Salwa and Kazakhstan), BUUZA!! by Shazleen Khan begins on New Year’s Eve (1997). Zach, a sex line operator, is collecting donations under the pretense of giving to the poor. When he gets caught, he flees the restaurant. Later on, in his shared flat, he receives a phone call from a distressed man who thought he was calling emergency services. The story then reveals that the man’s name is Zhen, although Zach doesn’t get to speak to him again for a while after.

thegeekiary.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcomic#Bite#Stargazing#Diverse Characters#Man#Navigates Themes#Image#Calling#Vegetables#Family#Phone Call#Ethnicities#People#Long Distance#Intersectional Identities#Central Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & Videoswlrn.org

Enjoy WLRN Anytime Anywhere

There are now more ways then ever to watch all your favorite shows on WLRN!. Download the WLRN App and watch our livestream anywhere from any mobile device!. Or get the PBS Video App and watch all of your favorite drama, history, science, current affairs and documentaries on demand. Plus...
Internetbrokenfrontier.com

Broken Frontier ‘Six to Watch’ Artist Shangomola Edunjobi Launches New ‘Dragondown’ Fantasy Webcomic Series on Instagram

2020 Broken Frontier ‘Six to Watch‘ artist Shangomola Edunjobi launches a major new online project as his Dragondown fantasy comic series makes its debut on Instagram. Billed as the story of one boy’s battle to slay a dragon terrorising his town, the entire first chapter was published today. Shangomola’s work is notable for the ease with which he jumps genre and his constant sense of experimentation. Those wanting to read about some of his previous comics work are directed to our reviews of Miseyieki and the One Page Comic Collection with Emmanuel Adelekun. You can also read an in-depth interview with Shangomola here.
Religionmcdonoughvoice.com

Enjoy the circle

Rev. Dr. Dan Colvin, Pastor Scotland Trinity and Ipava Presbyterian Churches. I’ve been meditating on the stages of life recently. I’ll tell you why shortly. But as I did so, and as I thought about this column for this month, I wasn’t sure whether to start with Shakespeare or with Elton John. Shakespeare gives us the “Seven Ages of Man” speech, but it is awfully pessimistic and somber. On the other hand, I loved The Lion King, and so I give you “The Circle of Life”:
Petsbleedingcool.com

Webcomic Dungeons & Doggos by Scott Underhill Gets Graphic Novels

Get The Party Started is the first chapter of a new middle-grade graphic novel series by debut graphic novelist Scout Underhill. The graphic novel tells the story of a group of playful pups who are introduced to the world of role-playing games and is based on his comic webseries Dungeons & Doggos. On Twitter, Scout Underhill posted "It's official, friends!!! DnDoggos are coming to a book store near you!! (In a few years.) I am so thankful for each and every one of you who has been on this adventure with us no matter how long. We couldn't have done this without your support!" following up explaining "It's like We Bare Bear rules with their paws. But @Toothlessthepup rolls big foam dice with her mouth! ;)" You can read over two hundred chapters of Dungeons & Doggos for free, right here, while you are waiting the three years and change.
Celebrationsinsideradvantage.com

Enjoy your Memorial Day

The InsiderAdvantage team hopes you have had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend with friends and family, and that you have had a moment to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday – to remember all those members of the armed forces who died in service of the United States.
Animalssandiegofishreports.com

And the bite goes on!

The Top Gun 80 returned from a 2.5 day trip with 30 Bluefin Tuna! Book Here. The Sea Adventure 80 has called in with 15 Bluefin Tuna ranging from 100-250 pounds!!! Book Here. The Producer on their overnight trip today caught 14 Bluefin Tuna (60-130 pounds)! Book Here for the next Producer overnight trip!
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Enjoy local asparagus with these recipes

Asparagus quiche Ingredients: 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/2 inch pieces 10 slices bacon 2 (8 inch) unbaked pie shells 1 egg white, lightly beaten 4 large eggs 1 ½ cups half-and-half cream ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg salt and pepper to taste 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese Directions: • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees […]
Mental Healthmomcollective.com

Choosing Joy and Enjoying the Chaos

Chaos can bring disorder and confusion which can suffocate joy. Thinking of my own experience and talking with friends, I realized how delicate and often tough the adjustment period is for new moms. After having my daughter, friends whose littles were grown would share with me: “enjoy this time, it...
PhotographyFairfax Times

Enjoy the Grateful Dead in photos

Rock photojournalist Jay Blakesberg presents a special event 40 years in the making. Jay Blakesberg has been photographing the Grateful Dead for more than four decades, and he’s taken some of the best photos to create a slideshow/storytelling event that he’s touring around the country. “We do a pop-up art...
Animalsthesprucepets.com

Do Ferrets Bite?

Ferrets are very popular pets and while they are often considered caged pets, they actually do much better in ferret-proofed rooms. They love to play, explore, and sleep so they are a lot like a small puppy or kitten and therefore may also bite at times. Knowing more about the normal behavior of ferrets, including why they may bite, can help you stay safe and also avoid upsetting your ferret.
Lifestyleiowapbs.org

Enjoying Mother Nature

How can you use nature to inspire your kids’ curiosity and offer hands-on activities? Learn, play and explore with us and nature all summer long!
HealthThrive Global

Kim McIntyre of Joyful Being Transformations: “Enjoy the journey”

Americans may give lip service to phrases like “enjoy the journey” or “stop and smell the roses” — but this culture is wired to value busy-ness & productivity over truly enjoying being alive. Relaxing and having fun is often labeled “lazy” or “goofing off” or “wasting time”. As a part of my...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Bold Type - Rolling Into The Future - Review

This week on The Bold Type, Jane is evaluated by her writers and finds out that Addison is not happy. Jane tries to fix it but ends up losing Scott. Sutton throws herself a divorce party because she wants everyone to get over it. Kat teams up with Adena to help a friend.
Hobbiessandiegofishreports.com

Bluefin Still Biting

The Legend returned this morning with 21 Bluefin up to 215lb!. The Excalibur returned this morning with 17 Bluefin and 27 Yellowtail!. The Sea Adventure 80 returned this morning 6 Bluefin Tuna!. H&M is the West Coast’s most established sportfishing landing providing Offshore adventures since 1935. Call (619) 222-1144 or...
Claysville, PAadvertisergleam.com

Claysville students enjoy party

Students at the Claysville Pre-K school were treated to an end of the year party Tuesday morning as they make the jump to kindergarten. The teachers at Claysville set up a large water slide along with sprinklers, a bounce house and kiddie pools. The students and parents were also treated to some pizza and snow cones after a few hours of play.
Kidsawesomegang.com

Logic Riddles & Puzzles for Kids Ages 4-6 by Megan Flannery

About Logic Riddles & Puzzles for Kids Ages 4-6 by Megan Flannery. Kids learn best through games. This book is one of the most effective ways to educate children, but at the same time entertain them. – Chapter LOGIC RIDDLES & PUZZLES – 65+ puzzles that get more difficult as...
Petsava360.com

Vicious BITE on his BIRTHDAY!

My firstborn David has become a teenager. What the HECK! Where has the time gone! I just posted a short on our shorts channel from what feels like just a few years ago, but I guess it was more like 7 or 8 years ago. SOBBING! Anyway, David's birthday was one of the very best days! I think you're all gonna love seeing all the birds we got to see and hold in today's vlog! Be sure to leave a thumbs up to wish David a happy birthday since our comments are off. LOVE YOU GUYS!