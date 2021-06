What is it like to play golf in the Lowcountry in the summer months? Typically the temperatures are in the 90s and the heat indexes can be as high as 100. I have taught golf in the South for more than 45 years and I know that you need to take precautions when playing in the summer. I suggest playing before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. You can still enjoy the game of golf but need to be aware of the following before you go out to play or practice.