DENVER (CBS4) – Many people traveling through Denver International Airport Monday struggled to get to their destinations after a long and frustrating weekend of flight cancellations and delays. Throughout the day, 43 Southwest flights out of Denver were canceled and another 220 were delayed, according to flightaware.com. Over the last three days, the airline scrapped more than 2,000 flights across the country. (credit: CBS) “One night turned into two nights and was going to turn into three nights and that was too much for me,” said Shasta Bell, a traveler trying to get home to Minneapolis. Bell had been stranded in Denver since Saturday, when...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO