Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that the backlash he has received over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an attack "on science." "A lot of what you're seeing as attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science," the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told Meet the Press Daily on Wednesday. "If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you're really attacking, not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science. And anybody that looks at what's going on clearly sees that."