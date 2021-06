The sequin vest that started it all. The Gucci coat that “gives what it’s supposed to give”. The hot pink number that helped her drop the beat. It’s all here in Monica’s closet. The Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate is showing off her coveted closet to ELLE. Tune in on The Clothes Of Our Lives as she takes us through her favorite pieces, advocates for bucket hats, and reveals the family member that opened her eyes to fashion.