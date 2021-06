Here's a look at Thursday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Giants: Marco Luciano, SS (MLB No. 13), Low-A San Jose. Luciano is heating up. The Giants’ No. 1 prospect got off to a slow start this season, but he boosted his average to .260 with a perfect 3-for-3 night at the plate, his second consecutive multihit performance. Luciano collected an RBI single in the first, hit his fourth homer of the year in the fourth, walked in the sixth and doubled in the seventh. The 19-year-old has limited professional experience as he played just 47 games in 2019, but did spend the 2020 season working out at the Giants’ alternate training site. Giants prospects stats »