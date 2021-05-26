Cancel
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old

Posted by 
KATC News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiFsG_0aC2A3oi00

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Tyler Vories left his home in Rayne during the night or early morning hours of May 22-23, 2021.

Vories is described as being 5'9" and weighing 121 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies do not have a description of the clothes he was wearing.

It is believed that he may be in the Ville Platte area.

Anyone with information on Vories is asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or their local law enforcement.

------------------------------------------------------------
