When it comes to dessert, the possibilities of what you can prepare are endless. You likely already have some tried and true recipes you turn to whenever you have company over, are celebrating a special occasion, or simply want something sweet to enjoy for a post-dinner treat. But, you shouldn't feel unmotivated to branch out and try something new. Trust us when we say it never hurts to add to your recipe collection. New recipes don't have to be daunting — rather, a lot of them are incredibly easy to pull together and highlight the most incredible flavors you didn't know you were missing out on.