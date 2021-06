I have very few passions in life, mostly because I am lazy and because it seems a little unseemly to declare my penchant for spending all of my disposable income on plants that I eventually kill a “passion,” as opposed to the sublimation of a baser instinct that I should probably discuss, but definitely won’t, with a therapist. But there is one hobby of mine that I feel confident in calling a true passion—and that is my passion for free shit.