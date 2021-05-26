Cancel
Waltham, MA

Waltham educational achievers

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Becker, of Waltham, was one of nearly 400 graduates to receive a bachelor's degree during Assumption University's 104th Commencement exercises on May 9. The following Waltham residents were named to the Xaverian Brothers High School honor roll for the third marking period of the 2020-21 school year: Timothy O'Toole, Daniel Parent, Michael Parent, Zachary Usher and Gavin Williams were named with ryken honors; Corey Coye, Christopher Curtin, Aaron Mack and Nathaniel Pham were named with first honors; and Michael Thekaekara was named with second honors.

