Priti Patel has told police to start “zapping” criminals as coronavirus laws ease.Addressing the Police Federation annual conference, the home secretary said: “As we come out of the crisis, as we come back to living our lives, we know we’ve got new challenges.“Cutting crime, going out there and actually zapping the really bad people out there, the criminals that perpetrate high harms.”Her choice of words came during the trial of a police officer accused of murdering a former footballer after Tasering him and using excessive force in 2016.Prosecutors claim West Mercia Police Constable Benjamin Monk, who denies murder and manslaughter,...