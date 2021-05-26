Shanghai Disney Resort Unveils 5th Birthday Celebration Limited Merchandise Collection Designed in Collaboration with Jackson Yee
– Shanghai Disney Resort today unveiled an exclusive merchandise collection designed in collaboration with Jackson Yee – the latest in a series of original offerings as part of the resort’s “Year of Magical Surprises.” The fashionable 5th Birthday Celebration Holographic Mickey Collection combines Disney’s classic Mickey Mouse designs with Jackson Yee’s chic flair, bringing a unique, stylish line-up of merchandise to fashion lovers and trendsetters across the country.dapsmagic.com