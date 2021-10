Many years ago, when I was in college, I was studying for a psychology exam. On the eve of the exam, I checked a few points with my mother, a psychology professor, as the textbook did not make sense to me. I was asked about one of those points in the exam the next day and I responded using my mother’s explanation versus the version in the textbook. Unfortunately, I lost the mark for that question as the instructor could only recognize the "textbook" response and no other. Fortunately, this kind of approach to learning did not happen again at my college, which adopted a liberal arts approach to learning, where thinking and debating were your ticket to graduation and the job market.

