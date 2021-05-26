30, 60, 90, 120 Years Ago
Sixty-five members of the BPHS Class of 1991 graduated Sunday, June 2, at the high school gymnasium. Trace Selly gave the first speech describing the class motto: "There comes a time in our lives when we must take flight and try our wings." Brian Hallgren gave the honor student speech, and Michelle Gransee gave the high honor student speech.