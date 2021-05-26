Cancel
Henderson, MN

30, 60, 90, 120 Years Ago

belleplaineherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to sign up for our eNewsletters to get the Friday eNews email which features the Herald from 10 years ago. Sixty-five members of the BPHS Class of 1991 graduated Sunday, June 2, at the high school gymnasium. Trace Selly gave the first speech describing the class motto: “There comes a time in our lives when we must take flight and try our wings.” Brian Hallgren gave the honor student speech, and Michelle Gransee gave the high honor student speech.

www.belleplaineherald.com
