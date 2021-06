We have gained so much wisdom from our mothers, in so many aspects of life. When it comes to financial wisdom, there are a few prevailing themes. Those whose moms lived during the depression have been told to “save for a rainy day” and to “use what you have – no need to buy new!” This is a lesson that needs to be taught to every generation. But unfortunately, because they had to learn to live with so little, those moms are sometimes paralyzed from spending money at all. It saddens me when I think about the women who scrimped every penny, only to have their heirs fritter away their inheritances. I hope that we can learn from their examples to spend wisely and save and invest appropriately.