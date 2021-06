How would the degenerates of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia deal with a global pandemic? Who becomes the crazy anti-vaxxer? How long would it take for the gang to break quarantine? Fans will find out later this year when the show’s 15th season, now in production, airs on FX after a two-year hiatus, making it the longest-running live-action comedic sitcom in TV history. (Future contenders will have an even higher bar to clear—Sunny’s been renewed through season 18.) Rob McElhenney, who co-created and stars in the series, promises it will be the same show we all remember, which is to say that nobody learns a thing, and the gang remains as hilariously despicable as ever.