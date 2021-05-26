Golfers Land One on All-MRC, Two Earn Honorable Mention
Senior Daisy Vinkemeier shot a 48-51-99 in the Minnesota River Conference golf championship meet at New Prague on Monday, May 17, earning her a spot on the all-MRC team. Vinkemeier’s 99 was good for fifth overall, behind the medalist from LS-H/SE/C MaKenna Reinhardt’s 41-42-83. Autumn Weins (46-48-94) and Kendall Hoag (51-44-95) were second and fourth, respectively, helping Southwest Christian claim the MRC championship.www.belleplaineherald.com