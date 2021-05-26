Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Plaine, MN

Golfers Land One on All-MRC, Two Earn Honorable Mention

By Troy Koester
belleplaineherald.com
 16 days ago

Senior Daisy Vinkemeier shot a 48-51-99 in the Minnesota River Conference golf championship meet at New Prague on Monday, May 17, earning her a spot on the all-MRC team. Vinkemeier’s 99 was good for fifth overall, behind the medalist from LS-H/SE/C MaKenna Reinhardt’s 41-42-83. Autumn Weins (46-48-94) and Kendall Hoag (51-44-95) were second and fourth, respectively, helping Southwest Christian claim the MRC championship.

www.belleplaineherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
New Prague, MN
Sports
City
Belle Plaine, MN
City
New Prague, MN
Belle Plaine, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrc#Golf Tournament#Ls H Se C#Southwest Christian#Tigers#Tcu#Tri City United#New Prague Golf Course#Mrc Boys Golf#All Mrc Honorable Mention#All Mrc Honors#Junior Brooklyn Hugo#Junior Brian Klimek#Strong Rounds#Strokes#Senior Daisy Vinkemeier#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
Jordan, MNswnewsmedia.com

Slow start has Jordan softball playing catchup before playoffs

The Jordan softball team got off to a tough start this spring, but its play has picked up. The Jaguars dropped six of their first eight games, including in its first three in the Wright County East Conference. The last time Jordan was on the field it was in the Minnesota River Conference.
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

Novak named to The Guillotine Academic All-State Team

The 2021 edition of The Guillotine Academic All-State honorees features 30 first-team members, 30 second-team members, 30 third-team members, and 44 honorable mention wrestlers. One hundred thirty-eight... To read more on this article, pick up the May 13, 2021 print edition of The New Prague Times.
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

Three teams sit atop DRS standings

After two weekends of action, the DRS Amateur Baseball League standings have three teams sitting on top with perfect 2-0 records. To read more on this article, pick up the May 13, 2021 print edition of The New Prague Times.
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

Trojan tennis team wins four straight

The New Prague boys tennis team improved to 6-5 overall with four straight wins last week. To read more on this article, pick up the May 13, 2021 print edition of The New Prague Times.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Thursday's prep sports results

• Hill-Murray 152, Simley and Tartan 166. Medalist (par 35): Noah Reardon, Hill-Murray, 36. • Mahtomedi 154, Henry Sibley 195. Medalists (par 36): Nick Gambeski, Mahtomedi, and Riley McGrane, Mahtomedi, 37. ST. PAUL CITY. At Highland G.C. • Central 195, Humboldt 234. Medalist (par 35): Myles Jarrett, Central, 34. At...