Eden artist Oonju Chun asks ‘Can we all get along?’ in new exhibit at The Argo House

When Jamil Dyair Steele heard that The Mint Museum had purchased a mural he painted as part of the Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020, he was stunned. He painted the mural on plywood that was used to cover business windows in preparation for protests that occurred after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. The mural was sponsored by Charlotte Art League, and Steele had heard the league was looking to find it a home.