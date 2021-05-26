Eden artist Oonju Chun asks ‘Can we all get along?’ in new exhibit at The Argo House
A new solo exhibition opens at The Argo House with a public reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, during First Friday Art Stroll. “Can We All Get Along?” presented by Carper Contemporary features abstract expressionist paintings by Ogden Valley artist Oonju Chun. The exhibit includes approximately eight selected Chun paintings that represent “a release from social tension with free flowing movement, color, and form devoid of underlying narratives or statements.”www.standard.net