Eden, UT

Eden artist Oonju Chun asks ‘Can we all get along?’ in new exhibit at The Argo House

By Deann Armes Special to the Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new solo exhibition opens at The Argo House with a public reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, during First Friday Art Stroll. “Can We All Get Along?” presented by Carper Contemporary features abstract expressionist paintings by Ogden Valley artist Oonju Chun. The exhibit includes approximately eight selected Chun paintings that represent “a release from social tension with free flowing movement, color, and form devoid of underlying narratives or statements.”

