Easton, CT

Phillipsburg Man, 19, Points Gun At Family During Vigil For Deceased Son In Easton, Report Says

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
Riverview Park on Lehigh Drive in Palmer Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

“F*** you and your dead son. I’ll kill you right now, I don’t give a f***,” a Phillipsburg man allegedly said while pointing a gun at a family who had gathered at an Easton park to hold a balloon release for a deceased relative last week.

Quahmir Conley, 19, fled from Riverview Park on Lehigh Drive in Palmer Township after making the negative statements and threatening to shoot the family as the mother was holding a 1-year-old and mourning her son’s death on May 18, LehighValleyLive reports.

Conley was later arrested in Pohatcong and will be charged upon extradition with making terroristic threats and three counts of reckless endangerment. Additional charges are pending, the report says.

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

