Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Self-driving truck startup Kodiak partnering with SK Group to expand into Asia

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ultimate aim of the partnership is to sell and distribute Kodiak’s self-driving technology in the region. Kodiak will examine how it can use SK’s products, components and technology for its autonomous system, including artificial intelligence microprocessors and advanced emergency braking systems. Both companies have also agreed to work together to provide fleet management services for customers in Asia.

techcrunch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Group#The Partners#Startups#Enterprise Services#Technologies#Advanced Technology#Sk Group#Sk Inc#Techcrunch#Australian#The U S Air Force#Kodiak Co Founder#Self Driving Trucks#Fleet Management Services#Autonomous Trucking#Autonomous Transportation#Av Technology#Asian Markets#South American Markets#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessRadio Business Report

With Digital Driving Dollars, Entravision Expands To Asia

Until now, Entravision Communications Corp. has largely been known as a Hispanic-focused multimedia company with revenues fueled by strong digital growth, primarily across Spanish-speaking territories. Not anymore, come July 1. That’s the closing date of a business transaction that sees Entravision, traded on the NYSE, agree to purchase a digital...
Technologybizjournals

Nividia is adding to its self-driving offering with a deal to buy precision mapping startup DeepMap

Nvidia Corp. has agreed to acquire DeepMap Inc., a startup that's developed high-definition mapping technology for autonomous vehicles. The chipmaker plans to incorporate the Palo Alto company's maps into its own self-driving car technology, it said in the news release Thursday announcing the deal. Autonomous vehicles require high-precision, continuously updated maps of the kind DeepMap offers, Nvidia said.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Alibaba to Develop Self-Driving Trucks With Logistics Unit Cainiao

HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to develop self-driving trucks with logistics subsidiary Cainiao, Chief Technology Officer Cheng Li said on Thursday. Cheng also said Cainiao aims to introduce 1,000 autonomous delivery robots in China over the next year. The announcement comes as dozens...
Seattle, WAPosted by
TheSpoon

JustKitchen Raising $20M, Expanding into the U.S., Asia

Vancouver, Canada-headquartered JustKitchen announced this week it is in the process of raising $20 million to expand its network of ghost kitchens and virtual restaurant brands. The company said it is getting $16 million from Canadian investment dealerr Beacon Securities Limited, which will buy 11.9 million shares of JustKitchen at $1.35 per share. JustKitchen is also looking to raise an additional $4 million.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Entravision Expands into Southeast Asia with MediaDonuts Acquisition

Global media, marketing, and technology company Entravision Communications (EVC) has agreed to acquire digital marketing and branding company MediaDonuts. Headquartered in Singapore, MediaDonuts operates in seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region and caters to over 500 technology and consumer brand clients. The transaction is expected to close on or around July 1.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Tyson expands plant-based product line in Asia, Pacific

Tyson Foods recently announced that it will launch a new line of plant-based products in select retail and e-commerce markets across parts of Asia and the Pacific. The products will be offered under the brand First Pride. The initial launch will introduce to consumers in Malaysia frozen bites, nuggets and...
Businessrubbernews.com

DuPont expanding in Europe, Asia to meet EV demand

WILMINGTON, Del.—If tomorrow's electric vehicles are going to charge faster, drive farther and operate safely, they're going to need exactly the right solutions. DuPont Mobility & Materials believes it has them in the BetaTech, BetaForce, BetaMate and BetaSeal lines of adhesives, bonding and thermal management materials. Auto makers looking to...
Engineeringstateofpress.com

AI pioneer Raquel Urtasun launches self-driving technology startup with backing from Khosla, Uber and Aurora – TechCrunch

Raquel Urtasun, the AI pioneer who was the chief scientist at Uber ATG, has launched a new startup called Waabi that is taking what she describes as an “AI-first approach” to speed up the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles, starting with long-haul trucks. Urtasun, who is the sole founder and CEO, already has a long list of high-profile backers, including separate investments from Uber and Aurora. Waabi has raised $83.5 million in a Series A round led by Khosla Ventures with additional participation from Uber, 8VC, Radical Ventures, OMERS Ventures, BDC, Aurora Innovation as well as leading AI researchers Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, Sanja Fidler and others.
Healthmassdevice.com

Lyra inks $135M partnership to expand chronic rhinosinusitis treatment in Asia

Watertown, Mass.–based Lyra, which develops the LYR-210 therapeutic to be locally delivered by its proprietary XTreo platform, could receive up to $135 million in total payments through the strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization in Asia with LianBio. Get the full story at our sister site,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

beqom Expands Reach into Asia Pacific with Leading Global Investment Services Provider

NYON, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2021-- beqom, a cloud-based total compensation software provider, has announced that a leading global investment services firm, headquartered in Australia, has successfully implemented the beqom solution to manage total compensation and performance for all employees globally. “We are excited to work with this partner, which is...
Economynysenasdaqlive.com

General Tactical Vehicles Market has Huge Demand Worldwide| Profiling Global Players- BAE Systems, BMW AG, Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Elbit Systems, Ford Motor Company

“General Tactical Vehicles Market Overview Forecast To 2025. The study on the Global General Tactical Vehicles Market strives to offer significant and profound insights into the present market scenario and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on General Tactical Vehicles Market also provides the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The comprehensive research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business strategies and achieve their short-term and long-term goals.
Economyrubbernews.com

Online Exclusive: Waymo, J.B. Hunt partner on self-driving big rigs

Waymo L.L.C.'s autonomous big rigs soon will be hauling goods along one of the busiest freight corridors in the country. The Google affiliate has partnered with trucking and logistics firm J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc. to carry freight along Interstate 45 between Houston and Fort Worth, Texas. The service—which begins...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Advanced Packaging Market is Booming Worldwide With Samsung Electronics, Intel, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Latest Research Study on Global Advanced Packaging Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Advanced Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Advanced Packaging. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (United States), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (Taiwan), Stats Chippac Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Amkor Technology (United States), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), IBM (United States), Microchip Technology (United States), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
EconomyBenzinga

Alibaba Explores Making Self-Driving Trucks

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) plans to develop self-driving trucks with logistics subsidiary Cainiao, the e-commerce giant's CTO Cheng Li announced at the Global Smart Logistics Summit on Thursday. What Happened: Alibaba's DAMO Academy and Cainiao have begun their research into autonomous delivery trucks, Li said, as noted by Cainiao...