Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Emile Learning bets it can make high school students study, not scroll

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut a nut that is yet to be cracked is how to add measurable outcomes to the mix. As with every edtech startup, a common tension exists: The platform has to be hard enough to teach consumers something, but fun (or easy) enough for them to actually use it. The...

techcrunch.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Personalized Learning#College Students#High School Students#College Education#Harvard#Coursera#Uber Alum Syndicate#Owl Ventures#Goldman Sachs#Cameo#Teachable#Latino#Mckinsey#Nike#Dun Bradstreet#Cal Poly#Zoom University#Wasc#Coo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Uber
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
EconomyPoets and Quants

Harvard MBAs Pilot First Student-Run Impact Investing Fund

Full-time MBA students piloted the first-ever student-run impact investing fund at Harvard Business School last year. The fund, which has raised $200,000 since launching, will invest in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)-led businesses in Massachusetts. HBS students running the fund conducted due diligence on eight businesses, and are...
High SchoolPosted by
The Independent

Harvard-bound high school graduate turns down $40,000 and asks for it to be given to student going to community college

A high school graduate about to go to Harvard turned down a $40,000 “General Excellence” award from her school and asked for it to be given to a student going to community college.Verda Tetteh, 17, told more than 200 of her fellow seniors at Fitchburg High School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts during her graduation speech: “If we’re being honest with ourselves, some of us were born with the odds stacked against us.”Most students at the school are considered to be “economically disadvantaged”.With tears in her eyes, she said: “To every immigrant child, you can make it.” Ms Tetteh, whose family is...
Educationaustinnews.net

Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Partner with Learn & Earn to Deliver Courses on Disruptive Innovation for Millions of High School Students

'Disruptive innovation is changing our world, so it's important the next generation is aware of what is to come.' - Cathie Wood. NEW YORK, NY and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ARK Invest, the investment adviser focused on disruptive innovation and founded by Cathie Wood, has partnered with Learn & Earn, an app that allows students to learn, earn, and invest real money. Students complete bite-sized courses on subjects like entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial literacy, and disruptive innovation. Learn & Earn helps young people develop skills and build knowledge outside of the classroom-while earning money from sponsors or parents for finishing courses. Disruptive innovation courses from ARK Invest will give high school students insights into the future of energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and robotics.
Indiana Statecampustechnology.com

Indiana U Researchers Create New Model for Studying Student Learning at Scale

Researchers at Indiana University have developed a new model for studying the effectiveness of teaching practices — not just in a single classroom or context, but in a variety of classrooms at multiple universities. The project, dubbed ManyClasses, allows researchers to determine what works across a diverse range of disciplines, institution types, course formats and student populations.
MinoritiesBusiness Insider

3 changes educators should make to improve STEM learning for Black students

The STEM workforce is only 9% Black, and Anti-Black racism is a huge barrier for Black students. Dr. James Holly Jr. shared how he thinks STEM educators can more effectively reach Black students. Ensure Black representation, foster the development of soft skills, and be sociopolitically aware. See more stories on...
EducationZDNet

Coding bootcamps and 4-year colleges have nearly identical percentage of alumni employed at Big Five: report

A new study from Switchup has analyzed the hiring rates of coding bootcamp graduates among the Big Five tech companies -- Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Amazon. Sung Rhee, CEO of Switchup's parent company Optimal, said his team analyzed data from LinkedIn to see which coding bootcamps had the highest number of alumni employed at the Big Five and how they compared to those with four-year degrees.
Detroit, MIprweek.com

IPG launches fellowship program for Detroit college grads

DETROIT: Interpublic Group has launched a fellowship program to create opportunities for college graduates in Detroit. The Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship Program is associated exclusively with IPG’s firms with offices in Detroit that support General Motors, including Weber Shandwick, MRM, McCann, Jack Morton Worldwide and Commonwealth//McCann. Ultimately, GM...
CollegesPoets and Quants

A Third Top-25 MBA Program Extends GMAT/GRE Test Waivers

After a 61% surge in applications to its full-time MBA program, Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business is extending its GMAT and GRE test waiver policy for the 2021-2022 admissions season. The school attributes the substantial uptick in the number of applications this past year to its decision to waive standardized test scores for some applicants and for stepped-up admissions recruitment efforts.
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

University award fuels graduate student's love for teaching

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Saumya Vaishnava, a doctoral student in the Penn State Department of Geography, has received a 2021 Harold F. Martin Graduate Assistant Outstanding Teaching Award, which is sponsored jointly by the Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President and Dean for Undergraduate Education. Vaishnava received the department’s Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant Award in 2020.
Collegessah.org

Strategies for Recruiting Students to the Humanities: A Webinar Series

The National Humanities Alliance will present a virtual event series on strategies for recruiting students to the humanities. The first four events will be structured around the chapters in our new report, Strategies for Recruiting Students to the Humanities: A Comprehensive Resource: (1) Articulating Career Pathways, (2) Curricular Innovations, (3) Cultivating a Marketing Mindset, and (4) Fostering Humanities Identity and Community. Panelists from a range of institutions will share how they built successful programs, distill lessons they learned along the way, and answer questions from the audience. The final event, to be held in the fall, will delve into the resources and expertise scholarly societies offer to support recruitment on all these fronts. Each event is an opportunity to connect with a community of colleagues committed to attracting more undergraduates to the humanities.
Educationduke.edu

Bass Digital Education Fellows Spotlight Series: Emma Davenport Develops Podcast Pedagogy Toolkit

The Bass Digital Education Fellowship program is a joint effort by Duke Learning Innovation and the Duke Graduate School that began in 2019. This academic year, the Digital Education program welcomed its second cohort of Bass fellows. These six fellows took part in a year-long fellowship that offers PhD students an opportunity to collaborate on digital projects in partnership with Duke faculty and under the guidance of Learning Innovation.
Johnson & Johnsonbabson.edu

Mom, Entrepreneur, and MBA Graduate

To earn her graduate degree, Nathalya Mamane MBA’21 faced a number of hurdles. For starters, she is a mom of four children, two of whom are in middle school. To be a mom is an all-encompassing job, and Mamane wondered if she would have the time and energy needed to be a student again.
Educationecampusnews.com

Two key digital transformation trends in higher ed

While most industries are becoming increasingly digitized, higher education remains noticeably resistant to digital transformation. Although higher education offers some options for virtual learning, the majority of programs still rely on in-person education. Online learning platforms are also falling behind and need upgrades to expand accessibility. Higher education has been rooted in the ability to attend in person, both for classes and for campus experiences.