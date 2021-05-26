Emile Learning bets it can make high school students study, not scroll

The National Humanities Alliance will present a virtual event series on strategies for recruiting students to the humanities. The first four events will be structured around the chapters in our new report, Strategies for Recruiting Students to the Humanities: A Comprehensive Resource: (1) Articulating Career Pathways, (2) Curricular Innovations, (3) Cultivating a Marketing Mindset, and (4) Fostering Humanities Identity and Community. Panelists from a range of institutions will share how they built successful programs, distill lessons they learned along the way, and answer questions from the audience. The final event, to be held in the fall, will delve into the resources and expertise scholarly societies offer to support recruitment on all these fronts. Each event is an opportunity to connect with a community of colleagues committed to attracting more undergraduates to the humanities.