Squirrel Flower Mulls Desolation and Determination on 'Flames and Flat Tires'

Hello, everyone. Welcome to episode 293a of Against the Odds. Last week, we had our first Modern Horizons 2 Against the Odds poll, and we had a clear winner in the end, with Chatterfang, Squirrel General treeing the competition, besting Braids, Cabal Minion by 7% of the vote. As such, we're heading to Modern today to play with one of Magic's most popular (but perhaps least powerful) tribes: Squirrels! For most of Magic's existence, Squirrels have existed in the realm of silver-border cards. In fact, before Modern Horizons 2 came along, the only Squirrels in Modern were two draft-chaff commons (Scurrid Colony and Helica Glider), Toski, Bearer of Secrets, and combo-y enchantment Squirrel Nest. As a result, our deck today is about as close to a Modern Horizons 2 Block Constructed deck as you can get, as we lean heavily on Magic's newest set to provide the tribe members we need to support Chatterfang, Squirrel General. Does Modern Horizons 2 mean it's finally time for Squirrels to compete in Modern? How good is Chatterfang, Squirrel General itself? Let's get to the video and find out in today's Against the Odds; then, we'll talk more about the deck!