Squirrel Flower Mulls Desolation and Determination on 'Flames and Flat Tires'

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts singer-songwriter Squirrel Flower has released a new song, “Flames and Flat Tires,” from her upcoming album, Planet (i), out June 25th via Polyvinyl. The track is anchored by a grungy guitar strum and slightly off-kilter drums, while Squirrel Flower sweetly sings lyrics in which she compares herself to a burning car: “And you’d better watch out for me/Flying down the road in/Flames and flat tires, baby/Flames and flat tires/This car won’t drive itself/I mean it could but I don’t try it.”

