Spotify Is Making a Pledge to Mentor and Market Indie Artists

By Samantha Hissong
Register Citizen
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic streaming can be something of a catch-22 for fledgling artists: You can’t break through without impressive streaming numbers, and it’s hard to get impressive streaming numbers without breaking through. Spotify is making an attempt at leveling the playing field. On Wednesday (May 26th), the streaming service announced its new...

Entertainmentmxdwn.com

Sony Music Announces It Will Make Royalty Payments to Unrecouped Legacy Artists

Sony Music has announced its plans to remove unrecouped costs from their heritage lineup dating back to artists from 2000, as reported by Music Business Worldwide. What this will mean is that the record company Sony Music, will no longer have unrecouped debt added to a legacy artist, and the artist will now start to see some amount of royalties tickle from their music. This is particularly helpful to many black heritage artists.
BusinessThe Guardian

Sony Music Entertainment pledges to wipe unrecouped legacy artist debts

Thousands of artists who signed to Sony Music Entertainment before the year 2000 and did not recoup their advances will be eligible to profit from their recordings for the first time, under a new initiative proposed by the major label. While Sony is not explicitly wiping artist debt, in order...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Kitchener’s indie-pop artist Courtney Wolfe releases debut EP

Today, singer-songwriter Courtney Wolfe is thrilled to release her debut EP New Moon, available to stream now. Delivering passionate indie-pop music through stripped lyrics and abstract sounds, Courtney Wolfe’s EP was produced by Sydney Johnson at Wonlife Music Group. Taking listeners on a journey through the beginning highs and the darkest lows of a relationship, this EP provides a balanced mix between upbeat indie-pop to soulful sounds. With the intention to release music built upon a storyline, Wolfe knew this was the perfect combination of tracks for New Moon. “I feel that now is the perfect time to release it as I am at peace with how things ended and am looking forward to a new beginning – or new moon,” Courtney added. She’s confident it will enable her to connect with listeners on a whole new level as they relate to the songwriting and stories of love, heartbreak and peace.
TV & VideosVice

Netflix is making a new series about the rise of Spotify

Inspired by the book “Spotify Play” -- created by Sven Carlosson and Jonas Leijonhufvud -- a new Netflix series will tell the story of Spotify’s rise to world domination. The six part show will focus on how the Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his key partners came together to revolutionise the way we consume music today.
Cell PhonesSFGate

Facebook Launches Indie Music Program for Artists to Distribute Songs Across Social Giant's Apps

Facebook is making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their music across the company’s different products — and get paid. For the Facebook Independent Artist Program, the company teamed with third-party music distribution companies DistroKid and TuneCore to help artists get their music on Facebook and Instagram quickly and at no cost to the artists. The program covers Facebook and Instagram Stories, Instagram Reels and everywhere else Facebook uses music. More info is at this link.
MusicHollywood Reporter

Spotify Greenroom

Spotify Launches Clubhouse Competitor and Creator Fund for Live Interactive Audio. Spotify on Wednesday launched its Clubhouse competitor, the Spotify Greenroom, and opened up applications for a creator fund for live audio creators on the platform. The launch comes three…
Musicmusicconnection.com

David Guetta Sells Catalog, Partners with Warner Music

David Guetta, one of the biggest figures in global music, with some 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams to his name, has entered into a career-spanning, groundbreaking new agreement with Warner Music. The worldwide pact sees Warner Music acquire Guetta’s legendary recorded music catalogue from the last two decades, as well as ink a new deal for future recordings.
Musicedm.com

Songs by Daft Punk, ODESZA Among the Most Popular Music to Code to

Ever wondered what kind of music produces the most productivity?. In search of the most popular music to code to, recruiting company KO2 conducted a study by analyzing various Spotify playlists curated specifically for coding before determining the most popular songs and artists amongst coders. Their study analyzed over 58,000...
Businessprweek.com

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

NEW YORK: Spotify has hired Taj Alavi as its global marketing head. Alavi started in the position this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. Alavi and Spotify representatives were not immediately available for comment. Between March 2019 and August 2020, Alavi was Uber’s senior director and global head of marketing...
Rock Musiclionheartv.net

DENOVA releases latest single ‘Heaven’

Steady on their ongoing quest to garner an even bigger worldwide fanbase with their trademark knack of fusing the best elements of modern alt-rock, DENOVA – hailing all the way from Manchester, United Kingdom – is releasing yet another explosive track “Heaven,” a sure-fire anthem that is simply hard-to-resist for fans of all ages and backgrounds.
BusinessGizmodo

Spotify Buys Podz to Make It Easier to Find Podcasts You Actually Like

Finding a new podcast you actually like is easier said than done. It’s a task that requires time, effort, and a good chunk of your attention. Spotify wants to make this tedious process easier and is betting that podcast discovery technology developed by a startup will help its users find and get hooked on new shows.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Doc

Better living via electronic dance music is a documentary which takes the electronic dance music scene of the 1990s through to present day. It tells the story of how the rave scene was formed, how it progressed to its present state and the influences of new styles on that music. The documentary also covers some topics that are not commonly known such as why rave was started in clubs and what made it addictive. This documentary is a must watch for anyone who appreciates or enjoys good music and is interested in the underground. If you enjoy watching dance videos then this is definitely for you. There are many similar types of documentaries available and this one covers some ground breaking and important topics about the rave scene that most others have ignored or not even known about.
Musicvernamagazine.com

Keyan Tanvir – A Young Artist in Music Industry From Bangladesh

In this age where people focus only on making money and gaining fame in life, there are a minute amount of people who are living their dreams regardless of money, fame and glory. Keyan Tanvir is one of the talented people who has established a great name as a music artist.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Publisher Artists, Writers & Artisans Launches Production Company

Zach Studin will serve as president of AWA Studios. Indie comic book publisher Artists, Writers and Artisans is getting into the film and TV business. The company is launching AWA Studios to develop its properties for the screen, and has hired Zach Studin to serve as president. Studin most recently served as an executive at John Wells Productions and previously worked as an executive at Lava Bear Films and Lionsgate.
Musicmandolin.com

Making a Kick-Ass Digital Offer to Artists and Their Agents

‍This blog is part of a larger collection of educational content about hybrid concerts. Click here to check it out.‍. As a venue owner, you’re bought in—adding digital to your in-person events will uncap your rooms, drive additional revenue during the show and help you get to know your fans even better.
Businesstechzimo.com

Spotify bought Podz to make its Podcasts better, Check details

Spotify announced the acquisition of Podz, a podcast discovery platform. Spotify announced the launch of Greenroom which is a rival to Clubhouse. Podz recommends three episodes per day to its users on various bases. Spotify announced the acquisition of Podz. Spotify on Thursday announced the acquisition of Podz, a podcast...
Video Gamesmusically.com

Anything World makes Spotify-synced game for Pink Sweat$

It’s been a while since we’ve played mobile game Temple Run, but we’ve played a LOT of Temple Run-inspired mini-games for music marketing campaigns in the meantime. The latest example is for Pink Sweat$, courtesy of a partnership between Warner Music Group’s Firepit Technology and startup Anything World (which WMG is also an investor in).