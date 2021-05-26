Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Here's How To Use Up Stale Bread, According To Nigella Lawson

By Karen Hart
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British cook, television personality, and cookbook author Nigella Lawson is not only the queen of creating deliciously decadent food, but she doesn't make us feel guilty about enjoying it. Lawson also knows a thing or two about how to make the most of her ingredients. She is constantly providing us with tips on what to substitute for fresh coriander or sharing a secret, albeit savory, ingredient with us to make our brownies even more irresistibly perfect. Lawson's latest tip, which she shared via Twitter, is one that is not only practical but also has our taste buds kicking into overdrive.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigella Lawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread Crumbs#Sugar#Vegan#Food Drink#Savory Food#Taste Buds#Salad#Tuscan#Instagram#Stale Bread#Deliciously Decadent Food#Vinegar Concoction#Fresh Coriander#Ingredient#Breadcrumbs#Cookbook Author#British Cook#Airtight Bags#Television Personality#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Lasagna With A Twist

If you are familiar with the delicious recipes and cooking of Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, you know Garten is all about big, satisfying dishes that are jam-packed with flavor. So, if you're looking for a great meal that can serve a group of hungry people, you are certainly in the right place.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Special Guest You Never Knew Was In Every Episode Of Nigella Lawson's Cook, Eat, Repeat

In late 2020, author and television personality Nigella Lawson published her 12th cookbook, titled "Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories" (via National Post). Her latest collection of recipes was refined during lockdown, and was paired with a television series on BBC in which Lawson whipped up several of the dishes on camera. While Lawson shares many of her inspirations and thoughts in the cookbook and in the series, the show's Director of Photography, Robin Fox, revealed one particular secret to Canon when describing the process of filming the show, involving a special guest that managed to slyly make an appearance in every single episode. No, it wasn't Lawson's children, or even a particular person in her life; it was, as Lawson herself also revealed on Twitter, a crystal unicorn named Gary.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Nigella Lawson And Nadiya Hussain Agree, Never Throw Out This Fruit Peel

Admit it, you're guilty of tossing the occasional fruit to the ground when you don't want anymore. Think about all the times you likely went apple picking and threw your core on the grass. In 2014, The Gazette reported that although orchards love the fall crowds, it does create an issue of waste because not only is the apple on the ground being wasted, but the orchards are losing money as well. And while the same may not necessarily be true of all foods, especially their peels, it's certainly something to consider.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Nigella Lawson Wants To End This Food Industry Myth

As a celebrity chef, Nigella Lawson is someone who's made a name for herself and is a respected icon in the food industry. She feels strongly about her passion for cooking and doesn't try to hide it in the least. Lawson has lots of useful advice for her fans too. For instance, she says that cooking doesn't have to be scary. "I think it's very important to remind people that you don't need to have enormous dexterity or skill to be able to cook," she revealed in an interview with Vogue. "To be given directions and to trust your palate, and go by the flavor and taste — that's what home cooking is."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Roast Duck Recipe Has Only 2 Ingredients

Nigella Lawson may have raised a few of her fans' eyebrows when she tweeted, "I'm not sure #RecipeOfTheDay quite counts as a recipe! It's just two ingredients that you leave to cook in the oven for two hours" and adding, "But what two ingredients!" As it turns out, though, she may have been a wee bit disingenuous in claiming that you only need just the two named ingredients to make Roast Duck Legs with Potatoes. While most Twitter users took Lawson at her word and expressed great enthusiasm for this relatively simple recipe, one commenter called her out on the description by pointing out, "I spy green so there are at least three ingredients!"
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Fun Twist On Tiramisu

Nigella Lawson is pretty much the expert when it comes to being a domestic goddess, having written the bible on how to achieve this coveted status. The British chef and cookbook author has built her culinary empire on teaching us easy ways to make comfort eats luxurious and worthy of both intimate dinners with family or more elaborate entertaining with good friends.
Recipesmashed.com

Here's How To Store Your Olive Oil, According To Ina Garten

When the kitchen commandments, carved into old slabs of granite countertops, were handed down to Ina Garten from on high, they were fairly straightforward. Keep your knives sharp, stick with recipes you know, and if you're making one cake you might as well make two. That sort of thing. The masses took to their stoves, and their food processors, and their Le Creusets. And lo; it was good. Alas, it wasn't long before the masses grew restless. They traded slow cookers in for air fryers, they swapped out their cosmopolitans for Aperol spritzes. They began to watch TikTok recipes. More! they cried. Give us more! And, in her mighty goodness, the great Ina Garten obeyed.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Lisa E. Brown: Nigella Lawson's latest cookbook will make your palate sing

If you could meet one chef or cooking personality, who would it be? Me, I would be torn. I mean, I love Jamie Oliver’s cookbooks, but I adore everything about NIGELLA LAWSON. She’s beautiful, she comes across as classy and warm, and her dishes are usually fairly simple to make and very comforting. Truly, it would be a difficult choice.
Food & DrinksRunnersWorld

Here’s what you should eat for breakfast, according to a nutritionist

'Breakfast is the most important meal of the day' may sound like an old wives’ tale at this point, but some time-honoured beliefs are worth the hype. In order to avoid potential brain fog induced by low blood sugar, you need breakfast. Starting off the day with a full, nutrient-dense meal also allows you to keep making better choices throughout the day and helps you fuel the runs or other workouts you have planned (or refuel after, if you run in the morning).
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Cake Made with Stale Bread Recipe

You can make one of the most delicious chocolate cakes just with a few simple ingredients. Rich taste and well moist, this amazing chocolate cake with stale bread is that one dessert that you can make any time! Surprise your family and friends with a delicious piece of chocolate cake – they will love it! Following, you can read the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

5-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

There's something really appealing about five-ingredient recipes. First off, the number "five" happens to be highly auspicious in the culinary arts. For example, five is the number of "tastes" that the human tongue can traditionally pick up, though LiveScience notes that it could actually be more. Five is also, by many people's estimation, the number of senses through which we can experience food.
RecipesDaily Californian

Crisp and crunchy cucumber salad recipe

With summer already here, I’ve turned to finding new recipes that are both easy and refreshing to beat the heat. This cucumber salad, although relatively simple, is a refreshing and light snack or side dish to any meal. Although the dish only has cucumbers in it, the sauces and spices elevate the dish and make it a complex burst of flavor with every bite. It resembles the cucumber salad at Din Tai Fung, a Chinese restaurant chain originating in Taiwan. Because this is one of my favorite dishes, I took it upon myself to find an adaptation of it. This dish is best served cold, but other than that, you have plenty of ways to adapt it to your preferences. Check out the ingredients listed here, or add and subtract spices and condiments to suit your taste.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Garlic Butter Pasta Recipe

The best kind of recipe to have on hand is one to prepare a quick and easy dish that's so tasty, you could probably eat it every other day of your life without ever tiring of its taste. If you're looking for that kind of recipe, then creamy garlic butter pasta is a great dish to consider. Recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness describes this pasta dish as being "so creamy and delicious — it's very decadent." You won't have time to think of anything but the yumminess as you savor and enjoy every bite, but you will have plenty of time for other things during the day thanks to this meal's amazingly quick prep time. You can prepare the sauce while the pasta boils, and you can have this dish whipped up from start of prep to served and ready to enjoy on your table in less than 20 minutes. Yes, you heard that right — and we think we have your undivided attention now!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Swedish meatballs and sauce are an indulgent, scrumptious comfort food, especially when served over egg noodles or mashed potatoes the way recipe creator Kristen Carli suggests. But, sigh, who has the time to pull off a meal like this, unless we're talking about a weekend? Enter Carli's genius method for making Instant Pot Swedish meatballs. "It is so easy with the Instant Pot," she told Mashed. "You can cook the meatballs very quickly and assemble the sauce right in the Instant Pot."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Giada De Laurentiis Calls This Recipe A 'Pantry Pasta'

On busy nights where you don't feel like cooking up anything too fancy, a quick and simple pasta dish is a great option for a filling meal. Plus, most pasta dishes don't require a lot of prep time, and you can throw in a few handfuls of veggies to get more vitamins and nutrients. But if you're stuck on what to add to your pasta, Giada De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy, is the perfect place to go to get some ideas.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Ultimate Comfort Food, According To Alton Brown

Celebrity chef, Alton Brown, is a man worth looking up to. As someone that has made his mark in the competitive food industry, Brown has many interesting tips for his fans. For example, he recommends keeping your refrigerator stocked with the basics. If you take a look inside the chef's fridge, you're likely to come across staple food items like hummus, cheese, eggs, butter, and "something green and herby" (via Spoon University).
Recipesspectrumnews1.com

Chef's Kitchen: Black Bean Sweet Potato Wontons by Hungry Pants

In today's Chef's Kitchen, we're hanging out at the cleverly-named SODO eatery called Hungry Pants owned by Alex and Joey — a loving couple with a menu catering to every kind of palette. Check out this recipe featuring a wonton unlike most you've had before. These delicate, most edible purses...