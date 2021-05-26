Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles 2021 single-game and public practice tickets go on sale soon

By Bob Grotz bgrotz@21st-centurymedia.com @BobGrotz on Twitter
Delaware County Daily Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEagles single-game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. The limit is four tickets per household. Barring a pandemic setback, the Eagles anticipate playing in front of full capacity at Lincoln Financial Field, as the Phillies and Sixers will beginning June 11. Tickets...

www.delcotimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Steelers#American Football#Eagles 2021#Ticketmaster Com#Phillies#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles fans could see those kelly green jerseys soon

Randall Cunningham, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) It’s been on the minds of Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere at one time or another, some more than others, and if you know one that says they’ve never thought about it, revoke their fan passes immediately. Might this team ever return to the days of kelly green jerseys?
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Eagles Still Interested In CB Steven Nelson

Adam Caplan said on his Twitch Show that the Eagles are still interested in free agent CB Steven Nelson, but a potential deal will ultimately come to do the two sides bridging a gap in salary. “It’s about what he is willing to accept at this point. There’s leverage on...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Early Eagles Season Predictions: Part 5

The Eagles are fully going into their conference schedule after one last date with a familiar out of conference foe in the New York Jets. The Jets were one of the worst teams in 2020, as they only won two games in their 2020 campaign. They are going into 2021 with Zach Wilson, who was an absolute stud in his time at BYU. The other two games that will be covered in part five will be the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants. All three of these opponents are winnable games for the Eagles. This is part five of the Early Eagles Season Predictions series.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Most undervalued Philadelphia Eagles as we approach training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles have some hidden gems that shouldn’t be so hidden. As Philadelphia Eagles fans, we tend to forget that the players we cheer for on a week-in and week-out basis struggle with some of the same things the general public has to endure when we go to work. Sure, they might have more followers on Twitter than you have and a much cooler job description, but there are some things that are parallel between battling through your daily grind and what the Birds have to put up with.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Philadelphia Eagles roster

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to bounce back after having a poor 2020 season. They’ve moved on from Carson Wentz and it seems to be Jalen Hurts’ team now. The front office has been busy this offseason, making trades and gathering a ton of prospects through the 2021 NFL Draft. The team selected nine rookies this year, then turned around and signed seven undrafted free agents.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Carson Wentz 'Guaranteed' to Play Better in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts made a risky maneuver when they traded for the embattled Carson Wentz this offseason. The sixth-year quarterback is coming from the floorboards of a spiral with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Colts are taking a chance on a guy (and roughly $40 million in guarantees) who they hope can rebound and be their quarterback for the foreseeable future.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Bleacher Report proposes trade with Eagles before start of camp

Could the Indianapolis Colts stand to improve? Sure. Will they with headline-grabbing moves? Most likely not. That’s not how general manager Chris Ballard operates. Even the trade for Carson Wentz was handled with caution every step of the way. Ballard made sure not to overpay and managed to get conditional picks in the departing package in case the deal didn’t end up favoring the Colts.
NFLfantraxhq.com

Depth Chart Review: NFC East Wide Receivers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Up next in the divisional depth chart review is the NFC East wide receivers. This division has new faces all around, and some of the best talent in all of football. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that has all the same faces. They also arguably have the best starting group of anyone in the NFL. The New York Giants brought in a $76 million alpha-receiver and used a 1st-round pick on an electric slot receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles also used a 1st-round pick on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, pairing him with another 1st-round pick from the prior year. Finally, the Washington Football Team possibly has the best receiver in the entire division. They also brought in some new talent to open the field up for a new-look offense. Dive into the rest of the article to see intriguing storylines in the division, along with projections for each.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts is an incredibly easy person to root for

A lot has been written about Jalen Hurts this offseason, and for good reason: The very future of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ future is sort of in his hands. Now granted, the NFL isn’t the NBA. A single player isn’t going to singlehandedly transform a team from a pretender to a contender or vise versa, but if Hurts can build on the promising aspects of his 334 offensive snaps in 2020 – 12 less than fellow rookie John Hightower – it’ll be incredibly beneficial to the team’s future.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles best remaining free-agency fits

Who should the Philadelphia Eagles still be eyeing as possible additions?. The Philadelphia Eagles have had a relatively quiet, yet important offseason. They addressed their young receiver corps in the draft, taking Devonta Smith with the tenth overall pick. They bolstered their linebacking unit, signing former Viking Eric Wilson and changing Genard Avery’s position. As the season approaches, the team’s strengths and weaknesses are becoming clearer.
NFLPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Kelly Green: The Philadelphia Eagles True Colors

The National Football League made an announcement earlier in the week that approved the acceptance of alternate helmets for teams as early as the 2022 season. This should come as great news to us fellow Philadelphia Eagle fans. Ever since Philadelphia’s inception of the Eagles, (following the bankrupt Frankford Yellow...
NFLNBC Sports

Updating Eagles’ cap situation after Mullens, Rodgers signings

After a shuffle last week, when they signed tight end Richard Rodgers and Nick Mullens, the Eagles’ roster is now full at 90 players, which is the maximum for the start of training camp on July 27. We already took a closer look at Rodgers’ contract details, but now let’s...
NFLYardbarker

Examining the NFC East: The Offensive Line

Our annual series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources continues with the offensive line, a potential strength for the Eagles. You don't have to look back very far, however, to realize how quickly a perceived strength can turn into a weakness...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles will likely be forced to cut Zach Ertz barring a miracle

Philadelphia Eagles, Zach Ertz (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) In a not-so-distant past, the Philadelphia Eagles had an inseparable quarterback to tight end connection. Zach Ertz heroically broke the franchise single-season receptions record and fans were eager to see what he and Carson Wentz could accomplish. The Wentz trade situation...
NFLphillyvoice.com

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season

This week, all week long, we've been taking a 100 percent vitriolic look at each of the teams in the NFC East, in detail, while ignoring the positives. The first target on Monday was the Cowboys. On Tuesday, we roasted the Giants. On Wednesday, we poked fun at the Washington team. On Thursday, we took some quick shots at the rest of the NFL.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles are making mistake by not contacting Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson #22, Pittsburgh Steelers (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) There are two sides to every story. Here’s one side of this one. The top guy on the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart at the cornerback position is Darius Slay. Once you get past him, however, you can ask about ten concerning questions about everyone else, and no one has a definite answer on any of them.