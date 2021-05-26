Rock-picking robotics startup TerraClear raises $25 million

The robotics industry is at an inflection point where the baton is being passed from the scientists to the practitioners. In historical terms, we are witnessing the Edisons of the world harness the innovations of the likes of Faraday to create life-changing businesses and wealth. Automation has moved from smart manufacturing and logistics to fry cooking and salad tossing. This in turn has led to a frenzy of mechatronic news with Chowbotics being acquired by DoorDash and Miso Robotics’ Flippy replacing chefs at White Castle. As White Castle’s CEO Lisa Ingram explains, “We believe technology like Flippy ROAR can improve customer service and kitchen operation. This pilot is putting us on that path – and we couldn’t be more pleased to continue our work with Miso Robotics and pave the way for greater adoption of cutting-edge technology in the fast-food industry.”