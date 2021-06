The owner of the St. Augustine Outlets at northeast Interstate 95 and Florida 16 wants to redevelop the 31-acre property into a mixed-use development. WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record reports that according to a June 8 application to St. Johns County Growth Management requesting a major modification to the St. Augustine Centre Planned Unit Development, New York City-based mall owner Lightstone wants to close the mall and develop up to 350 multifamily units and up to 99,500 square feet of retail and commercial space.