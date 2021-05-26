Cancel
Belle Plaine, MN

One Woman Injured in Crash in Rural Belle Plaine

 18 days ago

One person was injured in a crash in rural Belle Plaine on 291st Ave. near 182nd St. on Thursday, May 20, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported that 30-year-old Jaimee Hanly from Rockford was driving a 2012 Toyota Yaris south on 291st Ave. when she lost control of the vehicle and landed in a drainage ditch. Yaris suffered injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital to seek medical treatment.

