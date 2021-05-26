Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to watch Acer's Global Press Conference on May 27

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer's Global Press Conference will stream on May 27 at 9 AM EST. At the event, Acer's CEO will announce what is on the way from the company this year and beyond. You can watch Acer's Global Press Conference on YouTube, Facebook, and on Acer's website for the event. Acer...

www.windowscentral.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer Predator#Tech#Global Press Conference#Ifa#Acer Ceo#Gaming Laptops#Company#Monitor#Berlin#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
ComputersGadget Review

HP Spectre Folio Review_

When looking for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops and the best laptop, users probably want a laptop that provides stunning visuals in both modes, and the HP Spectre Folio may be such a laptop. It’s a leather laptop that is also so thin that it looks like it’s about as thick as single wall cardboard.
Computerseasybranches.com

ASUS updates its ROG lineup with new Intel-powered Zephyrus, TUF gaming laptops - The Indian Express

ASUS has confirmed the launch of its latest range of gaming laptops which are set to be powered by by the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. Humans have devised endless strategies to stave off tiredness in our busy modern world. Be it industrial-strength coffee, energy drinks of unearthly hues or complex sleep routines, everyone has their own go-tos for staying alert. Now, researchers claim, a.
ComputersGadget Review

Acer Aspire 7 Review_

A lot of midrange laptops have pretty bad wireless connectivity, especially the Wi Fi modules inside them are not that good. But the Acer Aspire 7 is different. The price may be high, but it boasts excellent connectivity options, good Wi Fi, and pretty incredible battery life to be a serious contender for the best laptop with i7 processor and the best laptop crown.
YogaGadget Review

Lenovo Yoga C930 Review_

There’s a laptop out there for everyone these days: gamers, students, business people, etc. all have their pick of the features they need out of a portable computer. For many, the Lenovo Yoga C930 certainly ticks off all the boxes of an excellent laptop experience. While not among our top picks for the best 2 in 1 laptops and the best laptop, the Yoga C930 is a fine choice for students and workers on the go.
ComputersGadget Review

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Review_

Gaming laptops do have a bad reputation for being big and bulky, and for good reasons too. A lot of manufacturers make the mistake of putting in as much horsepower as possible into a laptop and not care about a laptop’s main advantage over a desktop, its portability. With the ROG Zephyrus M, Asus has figured out a way to balance both of those aspects that make a laptop great. And for that reason, it is one of the best laptop with i7 processor and the best laptop out there for gaming.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Logitech G613 review: A high-performance wireless mechanical keyboard great for gaming and productivity

Logitech is one of the leading brands when it comes to PC accessories, including the best gaming keyboards. The Logitech G613, released about four years ago, might have missed your radar due to its age and the current swell in designer keyboard popularity. It's a wireless mechanical keyboard with Logitech's Romer-G tactile switches, designed for gaming but seemingly as capable of productivity work. I picked one up during a sale to see just how it holds up against more modern options and whether or not it's still worth a buy in 2021.
ComputersGadget Review

Lenovo Ideapad 720s Review_

If you are looking for the best laptop with i5 processor and the best laptop on a budget, the Lenovo Ideapad 720s really is an excellent option. It is over two years old at the time of writing, so you should easily be able to find it for much cheaper prices than MSRP used.
ComputersDigital Trends

Save Big on Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Today

If you’re looking to be more productive while on the move, we’ve tracked down some great deals on the Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, two of the best laptops on the shelves today. Available at Dell and Amazon respectively, the two systems are exactly what you need if you want to be able to multi-task more effectively away from home while still carrying around a sleek and stylish laptop that won’t weigh you down too much. With $100 and more to save depending on which device you go for, this is a great time to upgrade your setup for less.
ComputersGadget Review

Asus ZenBook 15 Review_

Thin and light ultrabooks are a boon for both students and office workers alike because of their portability and great battery life. And the Asus ZenBook 15 is one of the better options available at its price bracket. It is a mid range laptop that sports a sleek and innovative design along with amazing battery life, making it one of the best laptop with i7 processor and the best laptop that is an ultrabook.
ComputersPosted by
GamesRadar+

Where to buy RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards - live stock updates

Knowing where to buy RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards has been the hot ticket in town since they launched earlier today - did you nearly get lucky? Still trying? We're here for you either way and have gathered up all the stock links and retailers' hot links we can find on both sides of the Atlantic to help you get a new card quick. Below are some quick links for both US and UK readers who are trying to find the card at their favorite retailers, and below those we've got some direct-to-card links that should get you to actual hits - be quick, be persistent, and good luck!
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Upgrade your gaming monitor with LG's 27-inch 1440p screen on sale for $387

The LG 27GL850-B 27-inch Ultragear Nano IPS 1440p gaming monitor has dropped to a low price of $386.99 at Amazon. This monitor was selling for as much as $500 in March, and before this recent price drop the best deal we'd ever seen was a drop to $450 over a year ago that then happened again near the begining of April. Today's sale is as good a price as you're going to get one of LG's most popular screens. It is down to a similar price at Best Buy, but Amazon has it beat by a couple extra bucks.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset

Known for numerous PC peripherals, it feels like it has only been the last few years that Corsair has been making their name known in the gaming headset space. The Void series of headsets had a bizarre angular design, but they proved to be a contender with the audio and microphone quality. Moving away from PC this time, Corsair has teamed up with Microsoft to release a gaming headset specifically designed for Xbox players in mind. The HS series has already started off a bit rocky with the HS60 being less than ideal in terms of comfort and mainly felt like a haptic gimmick, although the Bluetooth HS70 was far more appealing for its flexibility. The HS75 looks to skirt the line between the two, being less flexible in how players are able to use the headset, but at the same time has phenomenal audio and microphone quality.
Computerstechgoondu.com

Goondu review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 wins with a great screen

If you are looking for a laptop that’s zippy, has a great screen and is a nice all-rounder, then Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 4 has to be on your shortlist. No, it doesn’t have the super slim bezel or the smaller size of a Dell XPS 13, but the new laptop is easily likeable because it does most things right, starting with a sharp touchscreen that is highly responsive.
ComputersIGN

MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G Review

With Founders Editions out the door, it’s time to start exploring aftermarket versions of the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards. Today, I’m looking at the MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G. It’s bigger, better, and brighter than the original RTX 3080 Ti but at expected pricing of $1299 to $1349, is it worth the high cost to upgrade?
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell slashes the G5 15 gaming laptop by $340 today

Unfortunately, the prices of graphic cards are still sky-high, and they’re super hard to find, so if you’re trying to upgrade your gaming rig, you’re out of luck. There are, however, quite a few gaming laptop deals going on, which can be a good alternative if you just want to dive into your favorite games.