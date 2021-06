Janice Helen Dahlke Schense, 78 of rural Henderson, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev. Martin Bentz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine.