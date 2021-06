Well, it’s happening, the boss is back, kind of, sort of, at least for one last mission, and it’s bound to be one that’s every bit as adventurous as the original movie. Set years after the first movie, Ted is now a big success, while Tim is a father and appears to be doing well enough to have a home and a nice family. That of course isn’t going to be enough for a nice story since Tim and Ted still have plenty of disagreements when it comes to pretty much anything it sounds like, but especially money. When it’s revealed that Tim’s youngest child, Tina, is also from BabyCorp, the two have to team up and mend the rift between them in order to take down another nefarious plot that will end up turning kids into obnoxious brats. Gee, one would think that the writers were trying to make a point concerning one generation or another or something.