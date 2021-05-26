Suns vs. Lakers: Monty Williams says Chris Paul clearly 'laboring' through shoulder injury in Game 2 loss

When Chris Paul missed only a brief stretch of Sunday's Game 1 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, it appeared as though he had avoided a serious injury to his shoulder. But Paul was largely ineffective down the stretch of that game, and in Tuesday's Game 2, he played only 23 minutes. In that time, he scored six points on only five shots, and the Suns were forced to close with backup Cameron Payne on the floor. When asked about the injury, Suns coach Monty Williams made it clear that Paul is not himself right now.