VCC: Legislature invests in economic future but provides little immediate support to recovering businesses

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced his support for a nearly $40 billion state budget that was passed by the legislature on Friday. The state House approved the measure, 140-61, the Senate a short while later, 43-7. “Our economy has weathered the pandemic, and now is roaring forward. We are a commonwealth on the comeback,” said Gov. Wolf. “This budget will help our state move forward and rebuild a strong, equitable economy that works for Pennsylvanians. It provides the largest education funding increase in state history so our students can get the education and training they need for good jobs and to enjoy a successful life in Pennsylvania. And it isn’t any ordinary increase in funding – it is new funding specifically and equitably targeted at the most underfunded districts that disproportionately serve students of color, students in poverty, students with disabilities and English learners.