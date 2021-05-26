Boston College and Framingham State University recognize UVM alumni, Downie of PSI at commencement ceremonies
Pine Street Inn (PSI) is proud to announce that President and Executive Director Lyndia Downie were honored by Boston College and Framingham State University during their commencement ceremonies. Downie, a UVM graduate, delivered the commencement address at Framingham State University on Sunday, May 23, celebrating the class of 2020 whose original graduation had been postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.vermontbiz.com