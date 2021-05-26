Cancel
Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by South State CORP.

South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $526,956.48 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.21% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,720 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standard Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Raised to $18.75 at Morgan Stanley

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 27,726 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of TriNet Group worth $275,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $137,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.