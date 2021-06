Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.