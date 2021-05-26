Alabama Power’s Brian Hayes is an unsung hero watching our water

“Don’t ever take anybody for granted. Some people come in your life for a brief moment. They are there for a reason and then they are gone. You never know what they are there to offer you, even if it’s just to give you a smile and a hug you might need at that given time. This lady, they had two bad tires or something and had sat out in the sun. I was at work. They came in finally and they wanted something to eat and they were getting ready to buy something. I made them fresh food and I gave it to them for free. She came back and brought me a token, a little gift, because I made a positive impact on her, but actually, she did on me. They made me think of how I want to be when I get older. They were very humble, really good folks. I can’t find her and she lives around here somewhere. She lives right here on Highway 31 and I haven’t seen her since then. I’ve got this rabbit that she brought me and I look at it every morning and think of her.” – Bobbie Chavez of Mount Olive.