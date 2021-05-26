Alabama Power’s Brian Hayes is an unsung hero watching our water
Research shows that trees, natural light and outdoor air can positively impact our well-being. Environmental Specialist Brian Hayes has made it his career. After a college internship with the Alabama Power Environmental Affairs department, he knew where he wanted to work. Growing up in Gadsden, he didn’t have to travel far to attend Jacksonville State University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.rss.alabamanewscenter.com