Gadsden, AL

Alabama Power's Brian Hayes is an unsung hero watching our water

By Nancy Prater
Alabama NewsCenter
 15 days ago
Research shows that trees, natural light and outdoor air can positively impact our well-being. Environmental Specialist Brian Hayes has made it his career. After a college internship with the Alabama Power Environmental Affairs department, he knew where he wanted to work. Growing up in Gadsden, he didn't have to travel far to attend Jacksonville State University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

