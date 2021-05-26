Cancel
Financial Reports

$492.44 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

By Hayley Millar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $492.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.09 million and the lowest is $492.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

