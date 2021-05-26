$492.44 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.