Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com