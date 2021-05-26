Cancel
Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

By Emily Schoerning
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,794 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 6,959 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,144 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.45% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $71,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Road Asset Management LLC Has $22.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $526,956.48 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neil Parikh Sells 5,804 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summitry LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $13.00

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Stockstickerreport.com

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells $387,900.00 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Has $37.52 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 19,783 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Economytickerreport.com

Natalie Schechtman Sells 3,200 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,623 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.77% of Fortinet worth $190,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.