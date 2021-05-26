Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

New energy program helps businesses save money & improve efficiency

vermontbiz.com
 2021-05-26

GMP Launches Pilot Program with Efficiency Vermont and Dynamic Organics to Optimize Commercial and Industrial Business Customers’ Energy Use. Vermont Business Magazine Green Mountain Power (GMP), Efficiency Vermont (EVT) and Vermont Dynamic Organics (DO), a Vermont software company, today announced a new pilot program designed to help business customers reduce their costs while increasing Vermont’s grid flexibility, reliability, and efficiency. The Flexible Load Management (FLM) pilot program offers financial incentives and direct technical expertise to larger commercial and industrial customers to help them shift their electrical use to reduce peak demand times on the grid, when power is typically most expensive and often dirtiest. In addition to directly helping business customers lower costs, the FLM pilot program will also lower costs for all other GMP customers, by reducing usage during peak demand times.

vermontbiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#New Energy#Business Innovation#Vermont Dynamic Organics#Gmp Flm#Cersosimo Lumber Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy Industryfranklinfreepress.net

TVA offers money-saving tips to lower summer energy bills

As north Alabama residents dig in for two months of 90-plus degree temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority EnergyRight program and your local power company are making saving energy at home engaging, and potentially rewarding. The Great Indoors Smart Summer Sweepstakes will end with one winner receiving a $4,000 home appliance...
Energy Industrynederlandco.org

Help: Energy Bill Saving for Qualified Residents

Are you or do you know any Nederland homeowners struggling to pay their utility bill? EnergySmart and Energy Outreach Colorado together may be able to help with no-cost, energy bill saving home energy upgrades for income qualified residents*. EnergySmart has partnered with Energy Outreach Colorado to offer the Colorado Affordable...
Economyachrnews.com

Budderfly Adds HVAC Replacement and Maintenance to its Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service

SHELTON, Conn. — Budderfly announced the company is adding complete HVAC unit replacement and associated ongoing maintenance to its EEaaS (energy efficiency as a service) offering. The new offering extends the company’s no upfront cost, multi-component energy optimization program to cover aging and inefficient packaged HVAC units up to 25 tons.
Tampa, FLBay News 9

State launches equity study to improve energy efficiency

The study will gather data on how costly older appliances are financially, and how they affect residents' and the environment's health. That announcement was made at Roble Park Tuesday — one of the oldest public housing units in Tampa. Commissioner Nikki Fried said inefficient energy units are costing residents in communities like Roble Park more.
Economyamericancityandcounty.com

Innovative leaders are making one unexpected change to save money and improve service

With local revenue under intense pressure, innovative leaders are looking for ways to manage budgets while providing quality services. Outsourcing library operations offers an opportunity for cost reduction and service enhancement with existing staff. Following is a glimpse of the impact of outsourced libraries:. Decreased operating cost by 17% in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Georgia Power Offers Energy Efficiency Programs, Tips To Help Customers As Summer Officially Begins

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As residents across the state welcome the first official week of summer, Georgia Power encourages customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company provides information and energy efficiency programs that help give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day.
Technologyaltenergymag.com

Budderfly Helps JackRabbit Stores Save Over $25,000 In Energy Spend and Avoid Over $400,000 in Expenses with Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service Program

Rapidly growing Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service innovator Budderfly has announced that its customer, 57-store specialty running retailer JackRabbit, has decreased operating costs and its carbon footprint across 29 store locations at no cost to them. 29 Locations Throughout the U.S. Receive No-Cost LED Lighting and. Articles. Alternate Energy Aficionados Dream Come True :...
Bangor Daily News

Maine homebuilders are preparing for new energy-efficient building codes

With home construction on the rise in Maine, contractors will have new requirements to contend with this summer. Starting July 1, the state is raising minimum standards for new home insulation and ventilation. It’s part of government efforts to improve the energy efficiency of Maine’s building stock. The ultimate goal...
Ventura County, CAamericancityandcounty.com

VCPWA Water and Sanitation to install money-saving battery energy storage system

The Ventura County (Calif.) Public Works Agency Water and Sanitation (VCPWA-WS) department will install a new battery energy storage system (BESS) and associated smart microgrid infrastructure at the Moorpark Water Reclamation Facility (MWRF). The project, in partnership with PowerFlex, will allow the plant to reduce energy costs and electricity rates during high peak use periods when electricity is most expensive.
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

New electricity contract could mean more energy-efficient lights for Roanoke

Roanoke’s street light bill — which amounts to about $1.2 million a year — could be cut by at least half under a new contract with Appalachian Power Co. More access to efficient and renewable energy is one of the benefits to the city and more than 200 other government entities in western Virginia that are subject to the recently renegotiated contract.
Small Business425business.com

PSE Awards Energy Efficient Makeovers to Four Small Businesses

To assist small businesses during a tumultuous and challenging time, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) awarded four local businesses a $45,000 energy-efficient makeover through its Small Business Energy Makeover Contest. PSE helped each business save energy, cut costs, and advance its operations. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities,” said...
Small BusinessPosted by
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge Launches Energy Efficiency Campaign for Small Businesses

The City of Cambridge announced that it is partnering with Eversource to help local small businesses reduce their energy costs and impact on the environment. From June 21-25, energy experts from Eversource-approved contractor AECOM will be in the community meeting with businesses, scheduling no-cost energy assessments, and answering questions about energy-efficient equipment upgrades and other improvements.
Energy Industrymortgagefinancegazette.com

Dudley launches energy efficient products to help customers ‘go green’

The specialist lending building society has introduced the new deals as searches for energy saving home improvements increased by 96% year-on-year to July 2020. Dudley has been researching the increased demand from homeowners and landlords seeking finance to complete home improvements to improve their homes’ energy efficiency. As such, for...
Energy Industryiea.org

Energy Efficiency Grants

The Irish government will allocate grants worth 14 million EUR for projects delivering best practice in the design, construction and management for energy-efficient buildings. In order to qualify for a grant, participants must follow the SEAI EXEED (Excellence in Energy Efficient Design) standard and embed energy efficiency in the design of their projects, focusing on energy uses such as heating, cooling, refrigeration, compressed air and business processes.
Saint Lawrence County, NYPosted by
Watertown Daily Times

Cornell Cooperative Extension representative provides information on energy-efficiency programs

CANTON — As the days get warmer and the air conditioning season gets under way, energy-efficiency programs are available for low- to moderate-income families through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Nick Hamilton-Honey, community energy adviser at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County, said EmPower...
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Midwest clean-energy business accelerator to launch in fall

Grid Catalyst, one of the first Midwest clean-energy business accelerators, will have its inaugural class of startups this fall. The accelerator will focus on demonstrating and expanding "solutions for northern climates." "Accelerator programs catalyze new leadership, investment, jobs and, in this case, advance positive climate action," said Grid Catalyst founder...
Energy IndustryBenzinga

Amazon Ramps Up Renewable Energy Investments

With 10 gigawatts of renewable energy globally, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just became the "largest corporate buyer of renewable energy" in the U.S. and the world. In a race to get to net-zero emissions, meet sustainability targets and move away from fossil fuels, Amazon is on its way to meet its goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025.