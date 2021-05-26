New energy program helps businesses save money & improve efficiency

GMP Launches Pilot Program with Efficiency Vermont and Dynamic Organics to Optimize Commercial and Industrial Business Customers’ Energy Use. Vermont Business Magazine Green Mountain Power (GMP), Efficiency Vermont (EVT) and Vermont Dynamic Organics (DO), a Vermont software company, today announced a new pilot program designed to help business customers reduce their costs while increasing Vermont’s grid flexibility, reliability, and efficiency. The Flexible Load Management (FLM) pilot program offers financial incentives and direct technical expertise to larger commercial and industrial customers to help them shift their electrical use to reduce peak demand times on the grid, when power is typically most expensive and often dirtiest. In addition to directly helping business customers lower costs, the FLM pilot program will also lower costs for all other GMP customers, by reducing usage during peak demand times.