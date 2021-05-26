Cancel
Brattleboro, VT

Stuart promoted to staff accountant at Brattleboro Savings & Loan

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrattleboro Savings & Loan has added Nick Stuart to their finance team as a staff accountant. Nick started working at BS&L only a few years ago as a teller, but he brought with him some experience in accounting and an interest in learning more about the finance side of banking. Along with Nick, the finance team includes Julie Hamilton, BS&L’s controller, and Tom Martyn, the Bank’s CFO.

