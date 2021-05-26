$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter
Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $120.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.70 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.www.modernreaders.com