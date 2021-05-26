Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $120.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.70 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lscc#Us Bancorp#Total Sales#Quarterly Sales#Nasdaq Inc#Product Sales#Earnings Estimates#Lattice Semiconductor Co#Lscc#Lattice Semiconductor#Thomson Reuters#Susquehanna Bancshares#Keycorp#Peg#Vp Esam Elashmawi#Sec#Us Bancorp De#Crosslink#Marketbeat Com#Amalgamated Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.08. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.66 million. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million. Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.07...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$44.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $44.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.63 billion and the highest is $44.64 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $38.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.95. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post sales of $675.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.90 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report sales of $18.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the lowest is $16.14 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Momo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $266,800.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Jan Kowal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce sales of $42.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.39 million and the highest is $42.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million. NYSE:TREX traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post sales of $113.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.50 million to $115.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.