$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.