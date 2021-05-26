Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,233 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)
Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com