Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share
Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0029.www.modernreaders.com