Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0029.

#Asx#Income Investors#Pci#Dividend Investors#Dividend Yield
